This was supposed to be a banner year for Republicans. For the second time in a decade, the GOP holds total sway over Washington, controlling both chambers of Congress and the White House. But as 2025 ends, the majority party has little to show for its meager efforts at legislating. In fact, the data shows that Congress is getting worse and worse at its main job: passing laws.

President Donald Trump spent this year barreling forward in myriad directions, enthusiastically stretching executive power to previously untested boundaries as he implements his agenda. Little of the president’s energy was spent working with Congress, however, to try to turn his policies into law. Even at times when more leadership could have helped guide an internally divided party, Trump left the heavy lifting to Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D.

Despite Republican majorities in the House and Senate, only 61 bills passed both chambers this year, according to Congress.gov. Of those, 22 were disapproval resolutions overturning Biden administration rules and regulations. Two others were bills renaming federal buildings: a post office in Oklahoma and a New Jersey outpatient clinic run by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

In fact, as The Washington Post’s Paul Kane recently noted, the House “set a 21st-century record for fewest votes cast (362) in the first session of a two-year Congress.” Johnson frequently recessed the House early when faced with revolts from his caucus and opted to keep the chamber closed even before the 43-day long federal shutdown began. Meanwhile, the Senate has been spending most of its time in session this year on confirming Trump’s nominees rather than producing legislation.

Compare those statistics to the first year of the first Trump administration. In 2017, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., were the other two points in the Republican leadership trifecta. Those two GOP lawmakers got 97 bills to Trump’s desk that year. Fifteen of those bills were resolutions disapproving of Biden administration rules and three named federal buildings. By the end of the 115th Congress about a year later, 344 pieces of legislation had been enacted. It’s hard to imagine things picking up that swiftly over the next 12 months.

The decline in output becomes even more pronounced when contrasted to the last time Republicans held both houses of Congress and the White House in the pre-Trump era – which would be in 2003 under President George W. Bush. In the first year of the 108th Congress, Republican lawmakers sent 198 bills to Bush’s desk to become law. Granted, 45 of those bills named federal buildings — but the remaining 153 still vastly outnumber the output from the more recent Congresses.

Part of the problem is a structural breakdown of the legislative process and lawmaking calendar, as Patrick McHenry, a former Republican House member from North Carolina, recently summed up to NPR: