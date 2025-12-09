Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Critics of this anti-ICE Boston nativity scene have totally missed the plot

The Archdiocese of Boston called St. Susanna Parish’s display “divisive political messaging” that minimizes the nativity scene and ignores its “proper sacred purpose.”

The Nativity scene at St. Susanna Parish displays a sign that reads "ICE WAS HERE" on Dec. 3, 2025.
The Nativity scene at St. Susanna Parish in Dedham, M.A., displays a sign that reads "ICE WAS HERE" on Dec. 3, 2025.Suzanne Kreiter / The Boston Globe via Getty Images
By  Julio Ricardo Varela
Julio Ricardo Varela

Julio Ricardo Varela

Julio Ricardo Varela is the founder of The Latino Newsletter.