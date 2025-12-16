Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Vance gives economy an ‘A+++’ as unemployment hits four-year high

Vance oscillated between touting an “economic comeback” under Trump and urging Americans to be patient as they wait for more money in their pockets. 

Vice President JD Vance delivers remarks on the economy at Uline
Vice President JD Vance delivers remarks on the economy at Uline in Alburtis, near Allentown, PA on Dec. 16, 2025. Ryan Collerd / Ryan Collerd/AFP via Getty Images
By  Julianne McShane

Julianne McShane

Julianne McShane is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.