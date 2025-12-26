Opinion

Trump touts plummeting federal employment: ‘Big news for the USA!’

The president gleefully cited stark cuts in federal employment, even as polls showed Americans’ dissatisfaction over his handling of the economy.

Prarie Summer, a USAID contractor for almost 10 years, right, cries as she embraces a Alexandra Jung after leaving the agency's former offices at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center.
Prarie Summer, a USAID contractor for almost 10 years, right, cries as she embraces a Alexandra Jung after leaving the agency's former offices at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center on Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Employees were given a brief period of time to collect their belongings and vacate the building. Pete Kiehart / Pete Kiehart/for The Washington Post via Getty Images
By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.