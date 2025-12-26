Trump touts plummeting federal employment: ‘Big news for the USA!’

President Donald Trump this week touted his administration’s dramatic cuts to the federal workforce, as remaining workers steeled themselves for another potential government shutdown — and more possible cuts — in the new year.
“Big news for the USA!” Trump wrote in a post on his social media site, over a graph that showed plummeting federal employment.
The post cited jobs numbers from earlier this month showing federal employment at its lowest in more than a decade, down 271,000 jobs since he took office. The Trump administration casts those numbers in a wholly positive light, as indicative of a strong private sector, even as the labor market stalls.