New photos show deep bruising on Trump’s hand at Davos

The president's left hand showed significant discoloration at an event in Davos amid growing scrutiny of his overall health.

A bruise can be seen on the back of President Donald Trump's left hand during a signing ceremony for the “Board of Peace” on Jan. 22, 2026 in Davos, Switzerland.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
By  Akayla Gardner  and  Soorin Kim

Akayla Gardner

Akayla Gardner is a White House correspondent for MS NOW.

Soorin Kim

Soorin Kim is a White House producer with MS NOW.