New photos show deep bruising on Trump’s hand at Davos

In Davos on Thursday, a prominent bruise appeared on the back of President Donald Trump’s left hand, raising questions about how the injury occurred amid increasing scrutiny of his overall health.
The discoloration — a deep purple, blue and red mark — was visible as Trump addressed world leaders at a signing ceremony for the newly formed Board of Peace, an advisory group established to oversee Gaza as part of a fragile ceasefire aimed at ending the Israel-Hamas war.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that Trump “hit his hand on the corner of the signing table, causing it to bruise.” An MS NOW review of video footage from the ceremony could not identify a moment when such an incident occurred, although it is possible the injury happened off-camera.
A White House official, who spoke with MS NOW and requested anonymity to discuss the president’s health, pointed to photos from the day prior, which “clearly show[ed] no bruising” on the president’s hand.
The White House has repeatedly noted that the president’s hand is susceptible to bruising due to his daily aspirin use and frequent hand-shaking, and various photographs in recent months have shown discoloration on his hands. Thursday’s photos, however, showed bruising on Trump’s left hand rather than his right hand.