Trump administration announces $12 billion farm aid package

The Trump administration on Monday announced a $12 billion farm aid package that will provide financial assistance to American farmers, a key Trump base, whose industry has been hit hard by the president’s wide-ranging tariff policies.
The bulk of that money, up to $11 billion, will be distributed as one-time payments to farmers of “row crops” via the Agriculture Department’s new Farmer Bridge Assistance Program.
The remaining $1 billion will be set aside as a reserve fund for the department to deploy amid shifting economic conditions for “specialty crop” farmers, according to Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins.
“We are very pleased to announce that today we are going to be effectuating an $11 billion … bridge payment to our farmers,” Rollins said during a roundtable announcement with agriculture representatives at the White House on Monday afternoon. “The money will move by Feb. 28 of 2026.”
Rollins added that farmers will be eligible to apply for the aid within the next two weeks, noting that her department is “holding $1 billion” back to better understand the needs and market conditions of specialty crop farmers, who grow fruits and other products.
The long-awaited aid announcement comes as row crop farmers, who rely on exporting commodity crops like soybeans, wheat, cotton and corn to international markets, have endured the negative economic consequences of Trump’s trade agenda.
The funding for the program, Trump said at the roundtable Monday, is a “small portion of the hundreds of billions of dollars we receive in tariffs.”
But American farmers, who voted overwhelmingly for Trump in the 2024 election, expressed frustration over the loss of key international export markets amid Trump’s aggressive tariff policies. That, coupled with high input costs and low crop prices, has put a squeeze on an industry already vulnerable to natural disasters and climate fluctuation.