The wobbly economy comes to Trump country

After a plant closure in deep-red Nebraska, residents face a painful disconnect between President Donald Trump’s economic message and their reality.

A Tyson Foods worker walks through a facility on April 24, 2020, in Lexington, Neb.Dan Brouillette / Bloomberg via Getty Images
By  Rosa Flores

Rosa Flores

Rosa Flores is a national correspondent for MS NOW.