Remembering its slain students, Brown University mourns

One was a “passionate and intellectually gifted” student who wanted to become a neurosurgeon, the other a “courageous spirit” who was active in the campus community.

As the search for the shooter who killed two students and injured nine others in a mass shooting Saturday at Brown University stretched into its fourth day Tuesday, family, friends and the college community mourned the deaths of MukhammadAziz Umurzokov and Ella Cook.

“Both were at or near the beginning of their Brown journey — actually, they were at the beginning of a lot of things,” Brown University President Christina H. Paxson said of Umurzokov and Cook in a statement Tuesday. “Starting a new chapter away from home. Exploring. Making new friends. Learning about the world and themselves in new ways. Embarking on an exciting path to what life would hold for them in their years at and beyond Brown.”

Paxson described Umurzokov, 18, as an aspiring neurosurgeon who wanted to make a positive impact in the world and was known for “being driven, conscientious and disciplined.” Cook, 19, was “passionate and intellectually curious” and was interested in French and Francophone studies. Cook was drawn to Brown’s open curriculum for the “freedom to explore her many academic interests and build relationships with her classmates,” Paxson said.

Cook, a sophomore and competitive pianist, grew up in Mountain Brook, Alabama, just east of Birmingham.

She was a parishioner at Cathedral Church of the Advent in Birmingham. In a service at the church Sunday morning, the Rev. Craig Smalley honored Cook as an “incredible, grounded, faithful, bright light” to all who knew her, “not only here growing up at the Advent and the myriad ways in which she served faithfully, in the ways in which she encouraged and lifted up those around her, but at Brown University, she was an incredible light in that particular place, as well.”

A funeral service for Cook will be held at Cathedral Church of the Advent on Dec. 22.

At Brown, Cook was active on campus, a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority and vice president of the College Republicans.

“Ella was known for her bold, brave, and kind heart as she served her fellow classmates. Our prayers are with her family, our Brown’s CR’s, and the entirety of the campus as they heal from this tragedy,” College Republicans president Martin Bertao posted on X.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Monday that she directed flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset Friday in honor of Cook.

In a post on X, Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth said Cook “was a devoted Christian and a committed conservative who represented the very best of Alabama. A bright future was ended much too soon. Join me in lifting up her family in prayers of comfort.”

Vice President JD Vance referred to Cook as “one of its bright young stars” in a post on X.

Sens. Katie Britt and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama also expressed condolences for Cook’s family.

“There are no words that can ease the pain Ella’s family and friends are enduring right now. Her beautiful life was taken far too soon,” Britt wrote in a statement.

Tuberville said he is “heartbroken” after learning about Cook’s death, adding, “Our hearts and our prayers are with the Cook family and everyone impacted by this senseless killing.”

Umurzokov, a U.S. dual citizen from Uzbekistan, was in his freshman year studying biochemistry and molecular biology at Brown. He was known to be a “well-rounded” student. In high school, he served as president of the Midlothian High School’s Model United Nations chapter in Virginia and captain of the Scholastic Bowl team.

His sister, Samira Umurzokova, described him as "incredibly kind, funny, and smart" on the GoFundMe page she created to raise funds "for any expenses my family will have to face," with the rest donated to charities. Donations had reached $433,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

"He had big dreams of becoming a neurosurgeon and helping people. He continues to be my family's biggest role model in all aspects," Umurzokova said. "He always lent a helping hand to anyone in need without hesitation, and was the most kind-hearted person our family knew."

Jack Diprimio, a graduate student at Brown, told MS NOW that he met Umurzakov at a legal philosophy event earlier this year and would often help him navigate life as an undergraduate.

Diprimio said his friend should be remembered as "a passionate, intellectually gifted and curious individual," adding, "He was at ease talking to new people, and he was very kind. He looked forward to hanging out with his friends after finals."

Diprimio reflected on the last conversation he remembers having with Umurzakov, which he said involved a discussion about upcoming movies and the Oscar season.

"He was passionate about science and politics. He was eager to change the world in some way. The world lost a treasure," Diprimio said.

The U.S. ambassador to Uzbekistan, Jonathan Henick, said in a statement on the embassy website that he is "deeply saddened" by the loss of Umurzokov.

"We extend our sincere condolences to Mr. Umurzokov's family, friends, and fellow students and mourn the loss of his bright future."

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger offered prayers for the shooting victims and their families in statements posted on X on Monday.

"We are praying for the victims of the horrendous act of evil at Brown University: Ella Cook from Birmingham, Alabama, and Midlothian High School's own Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov," Youngkin wrote.

"I am heartbroken to learn that Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov — who just graduated from Midlothian High School — is among the victims of the horrific act of violence at Brown University. Adam and I are praying for his family and all those impacted by this tragedy," Spanberger posted.

Also on X, Vice President Vance highlighted Umurzakov as "a brilliant young man who dreamed of being a surgeon. May God rest the soul of MuhammadAziz Umurzakov."

Nine of their classmates were also injured in the shooting, some critically. Brown said it would not release the names of those students due to "privacy considerations."

Paxson said the university will memorialize Cook and Umurzokov in the spring semester following winter break. On Wednesday, Brown will hold a virtual interfaith prayer service, offering a space "for reflection, prayer, silence, music and care."