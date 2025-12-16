Opinion

Trump’s aura of invincibility has broken

Some Republicans may see this as a moment to carve their own way and separate themselves from the White House. That’s dangerous for the president.

‘Not the way America works’: Joe lauds Indiana Senate for rejecting Trump-approved voting map December 12, 2025 / 06:22
By  Charlie Sykes

Charlie Sykes

Charlie Sykes is an MS NOW contributor and the author of the newsletter "To the Contrary."