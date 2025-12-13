Opinion

Tourism groups warn of fallout from Trump administration’s proposed social media screening rule

Customs and Border Protection wants to look at five years' worth of social posts from millions of tourists. Travel experts say it could wreak havoc on an industry already suffering.

Travelers pick up luggage at a baggage carousel at San Francisco International Airport on Nov. 25, 2025.David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images
Antonia Hylton is co-anchor of "The Weekend: Primetime" and an award-winning correspondent for MS NOW.