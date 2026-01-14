Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Chris Hayes on the ‘outpouring of support’ after Mississippi synagogue arson attack

In a statement, Beth Israel vowed to “proudly — even defiantly — continue Jewish life in Jackson in the face of hatred.”

Mississippi synagogue burned in 1967 weathers new attack January 13, 2026 / 01:28
By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.