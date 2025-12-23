Opinion

ICE offers $3,000 ‘holiday stipend’ incentive for migrants to leave

The amount is more than previously offered, but legal experts have warned against similar propositions.

By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.