Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Greene says Trump told her his ‘friends will get hurt’ by Epstein files

The congresswoman also told The New York Times the president rejected her suggestion to invite the Epstein survivors to the Oval Office, saying they had not earned the honor.

MTG says Trump went scorched earth over Epstein files December 8, 2025 / 06:18
By  Julianne McShane

Julianne McShane

Julianne McShane is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.