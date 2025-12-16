CAIR sues Florida over DeSantis designating it a foreign terrorist organization

The Council on American-Islamic Relations is suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for designating the country’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy group a foreign terrorist organization.
DeSantis issued an executive order last week titled “Protecting Floridians from Radical Islamic Terrorist Organizations,” drawing a link between the American civil rights organization and other groups such as Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, which he also designated a foreign terrorist organization.
CAIR, founded in 1994, says it provides legal services and support to “Muslims and others who have experienced religious discrimination, defamation or hate crimes.”
In its lawsuit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Florida, CAIR alleges DeSantis has exceeded his authority by designating an American organization as a terrorist group, a power that lies with the U.S. State Department. The group also contends DeSantis’ order violates its members’ constitutional rights to due process and free speech.
The litigation mirrors that in Texas, where Gov. Greg Abbott last month issued a proclamation with similar language and CAIR sued.