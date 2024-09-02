Trump is now ‘multiple choice’ on abortion & ‘in real trouble’ flip flopping /

‘Doubly humiliating’: Lindsey Halligan, DOJ again fail to get grand jury to indict Letitia James 06:31

‘Unbelievable’: Nicolle reacts to Kristi Noem’s response when confronted over deporting veterans 08:21

Slotkin reacts to health care bills failing in the Senate: ‘It’s a dark day’ 10:19

Grand jury rejects third attempt to indict Letitia James 04:31

SNEAK PREVIEW: Leslie Jones talks comedy in the age of Trump with Nicolle Wallace 03:04

Russia welcome Trump’s new security strategy to ‘Make Europe Great Again’ 09:51

Congressman confronts Secy. Noem over deported military veterans 06:56

NTSB chair warns bill passed by House makes DC airspace less safe 03:41

Speaker Johnson faces mounting frustration from Republicans over health care fight 08:49