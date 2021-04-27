Independent autopsy: Andrew Brown Jr. shot 5 times, killed by bullet wound in back of head /

Trump’s ongoing freakout over viral video message to military spurs weaponized DOJ 10:25

Lawrence: Trump’s middle finger to auto worker proves he is the vulgarian-in-chief 07:45

Lawrence: Most Americans do not think what Trump is telling them to think about MN ICE shooting 10:28

Protesters, federal agents engage in chaotic clash in Minneapolis following reports of new shooting 04:18

Psaki: Trump continues to trample American values with raid on reporter’s home 08:13

Ford worker who called Trump ‘pedophile protector’ has ‘no regrets whatsoever’ 05:14

Chris Hayes’ map-based theory behind Trump’s Greenland obsession 08:20

Rep. Moskowitz slams ICE: Americans ‘didn’t sign up for citizens getting shot in the face’ 07:41

Rep. Crow torches ‘wannabe king’ Trump: ‘Fear is contagious… but so is courage’ 10:13