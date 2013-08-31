WATCH: 10 takeaways on US involvement in Syria

President Obama said Saturday that the United States should take action on Syria but that he would seek congressional approval before ordering a military strike. See the whole speech above.

WATCH the following videos for 10 takeaways on the United States’ possible military involvement in Syria:

Melissa Harris-Perry: Why the U.S is making its Syria case now, when so many other countries are not

Steve Kornacki: What Kosovo and Bosnia could teach us about Syria

Richard Engel: For Syrians, “this is absolutely a time-sensitive issue.”

David Gregory: Most of Obama’s national security team argued against seeking Congressional authority for Syria.

Andrea Mitchell: The British Parliament vote against intervening in Syria was a shock to the White House’s plan.

Jim Miklaszewski: Keeping U.S. military forces "on standby" to strike could be taxing.

Chuck Todd: Vote on Syria could look similar to the recent NSA vote.

Kristen Welker: Syria "will be quite a difficult thing to vote on."

Rep. John Garamendi: Briefing Congress on Syria feels like "an afterthought."

Retired Gen. Barry McCaffrey: "Shameful" that some members of Congress didn't want a record on Syria.