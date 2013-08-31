WATCH: 10 takeaways on US involvement in Syria

President Obama said Saturday that the United States should take action on Syria but that he would seek congressional approval before ordering a military strike. See the whole speech above.
WATCH the following videos for 10 takeaways on the United States’ possible military involvement in Syria:
Melissa Harris-Perry: Why the U.S is making its Syria case now, when so many other countries are not
Steve Kornacki: What Kosovo and Bosnia could teach us about Syria
Richard Engel: For Syrians, “this is absolutely a time-sensitive issue.”
David Gregory: Most of Obama’s national security team argued against seeking Congressional authority for Syria.
Andrea Mitchell: The British Parliament vote against intervening in Syria was a shock to the White House’s plan.
Jim Miklaszewski: Keeping U.S. military forces “on standby” to strike could be taxing.