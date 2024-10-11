‘That just made no sense’: Mika reacts to Trump’s bizarre speech in Detroit /

‘Trump doesn’t want legal immigrants either’: The Atlantic 04:24

‘Worst foreign policy idea ever’: Fmr. Amb. McFaul on invading Greenland 10:56

‘Kings and Pawns’ tells the untold story of Jackie Robinson and Paul Robeson 06:58

Trump’s immigration erosion worries his team: Axios 10:16

NAACP president: Dr. King’s ring even ore true today 07:39

Minneapolis police chief questions ICE actions 04:08

Rev. Al: What Dr. King fought for is now at serious risk 05:04

Trump links Greenland threats to Nobel snub 13:41

Chris Matthews: Everything indicates Trump is facing a brutal November 13:44