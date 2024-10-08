Joe on Trump backing out of ’60 Minutes’: Not the behavior of someone who wants to win /

‘History will not judge them well’: Senator slams Hawley, Young for changing stance on war powers 07:15

‘Sometimes his jokes become reality’: Why Trump’s election remark is causing concern 04:34

‘I have no idea’: Senator reacts to why Trump threatens to buy or take Greenland by force 07:24

U.S. is now apologizing for deportation of Babson College student 04:02

‘Not an operable plan’: Breaking down the weaknesses of Trump’s ‘Great Healthcare Plan’ 04:50

‘Aggressively escalated tactics’: DHS has repeatedly fired at people in cars, report finds 05:34

‘Increasingly volatile clashes’: Tensions remain high in Minneapolis 10:05

Founder of the ‘We Do Not Care’ club on why her message resonates so strongly 05:01

Florida Republicans weigh in on Venezuela’s next leader 08:45