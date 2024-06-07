‘The U.S. is standing with you’: Biden apologizes to Zelenskyy for holdup in assistance to Ukraine /

‘Every word is on tape’: Vanity Fair reporter says ‘everybody was on board’ for Wiles interviews 05:31

House won’t vote on health care tax credit extension 11:21

‘Ridiculous, preposterous’: Mika reacts to WH pushback over stunning Wiles interviews 13:27

Nick Reiner charged with killing parents Rob and Michele 00:58

International Rescue Committee releases its 2026 emergency watchlist 06:24

‘Cophenhagen Test’ is five seconds into the future, says star Simu Liu 05:31

‘I don’t think JD Vance will like this’: Morning Joe reacts to ‘stunning’ Susie Wiles interviews 10:43

‘They got the wrong guy’: Sen. Kelly pushes back against ‘escalating Pentagon probe 10:50

Tina Brown on the Year of (Fresh) Hell 08:10