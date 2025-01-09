‘Every single home has been burned’: Reporter details destruction from wildfires /

‘Sometimes his jokes become reality’: Why Trump’s election remark is causing concern 04:34

U.S. is now apologizing for deportation of Babson College student 04:02

‘Aggressively escalated tactics’: DHS has repeatedly fired at people in cars, report finds 05:34

‘Increasingly volatile clashes’: Tensions remain high in Minneapolis 10:05

‘He’s all over the place’ on affordability: Breaking down WH’s economic messaging 07:38

Newly released records on Renee Good’s death detail chaos during shooting: NYT 06:47

Trump threatens to add active troops to massive ICE surge in Minnesota 13:56

Trump admin. offers conflicting affordability messages as costs climb 06:01

Lawrence: And so it has come to a Democratic governor asking Trump not to attack his state 11:30