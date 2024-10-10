What Democrats may not want to hear but should know about the Trump-Harris race

This is an adapted excerpt from the Oct. 10 episode of “Morning Joe.”
With less than 30 days to go until the election, someone recently asked me: “What’s the state of the race? And please, don’t tell me it’s close.”
Well, I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it is close. Even as we watch Donald Trump self-combust — with long, rambling, angry speeches — the layer below him is running a far more disciplined campaign.
Does that mean it’s going to be successful? I’m not suggesting that. All I’m suggesting is it shouldn’t be underestimated. Many of the things Team Trump are doing are gross, disgusting, false and misleading, but they are doing these things purposefully with the intention of causing division.
From my vantage point, the Trump campaign’s strategy seems to be this: They know that he has a low ceiling. He doesn’t have a massive group of voters he could pick up between now and Election Day. They’re not running a campaign with the intention of pulling more voters under the MAGA umbrella.