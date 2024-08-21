Donald Trump opened the door for Democrats to become the party of freedom

This is an adapted excerpt from the Aug. 21 episode of “Morning Joe.”

If you’re a conservative from the South, I’m sure there’s one word this election cycle that’s stuck out to you: freedom. It’s a word that’s traditionally been used by Republicans, but this time around it’s become central to the Democratic Party’s message.

When I see the word “freedom” plastered on signs at the Democratic National Convention, I see the Democratic Party stepping forward — and stepping right through a door that Donald Trump and the United States Supreme Court opened for them with the Dobbs decision.

Democrats have taken the idea of freedom away from the Republican Party and voters are taking notice.

Democrats are telling the American people: No, we’re not going to let the federal government control your body. We’re not going to force women to carry their rapist’s babies to term. We’re not going to have state-forced birth for a 10-year-old girl. We’re not going to turn our eyes away from women who are bleeding out outside of emergency rooms.

One of the more compelling things I’ve heard from a voter this election cycle came from a self-identified libertarian who said they were concerned about Republicans pushing to take control of people’s bodies and people’s health care.

They asked: If they’re doing it to women this year, what are they going to do to the rest of us next year?