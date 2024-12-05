Tsunami warning lifted after 7.0-magnitude earthquake off California coast /

‘Caught red-handed’: Ex-federal prosecutor slams Trump administration over Epstein photo dump 08:55

Column: Trump boat strike memo could be worse than ‘torture memo’ 06:57

Unreleased Epstein images ‘horrific in nature,’ says Dem rep 08:55

New Epstein photos: Trump, Woody Allen, Bannon, Clinton pictures released 06:25

Epstein BOMB: New photos from Epstein estate show Trump, Bannon, Clinton 11:54

Trump admin ‘doesn’t have a strategy’ on AI: Ed Elson 07:18

Health advocate: Lawmakers are ‘out of touch’ as premiums set to skyrocket 05:25

Trump’s affordability crisis will lead to more ‘devastation’ and ‘human suffering’: Sam Stein 08:46

‘Insulting,’ ‘Derogatory’: IN GOP State Sen. rejects redistricting after Trump used a slur 07:34