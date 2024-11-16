The real risks of Trump’s potential Cabinet

Read the fine print

With Trump’s latest Cabinet picks, it’s tempting to focus on the most shocking headlines: now-former Rep. Matt Gaetz’s ethics scandals, anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s conspiracy theories, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s record of cozying up to autocrats.

And yes, Gaetz is a shady figure who stepped down from Congress just before the anticipated release of a House Ethics Committee investigation into his alleged sexual misconduct. Yes, Kennedy has an extremely outlandish history with animals, among many other things. But stopping there risks missing the bigger picture, which is the actual impact these individuals will have on everyday American lives if they are confirmed.

Gaetz, for example, could turn the Department of Justice into a branch of government happy to carry out political retribution to the detriment of its many other essential duties. Kennedy’s extreme opinions on Anthony Fauci and vaccines could lead to big steps back on public health policy. And Gabbard’s nomination could encourage increasingly aggressive behavior from Russia.

Some of these choices may face roadblocks — like Gaetz, whose nomination has already drawn criticism from key senators — but the pattern here feels clear. Trump is testing how far he can go, daring institutions to stop him, and lining up loyalists to carry out his vision. That’s why it’s so important to talk about detailed policy stances and their potential consequences.

So yes, shake your head at the seeming absurdity of these picks. But don’t stop there. These choices aren’t just controversial; they require us to stay vigilant about how each potential new Cabinet member could negatively affect our lives.

A story you should be following: The Onion buys Infowars

Here’s a sentence I never thought I’d write: The Onion may soon own Alex Jones’ Infowars. Onion CEO Ben Collins announced on Thursday that it had bought the infamous conspiracy theory site at a bankruptcy auction. “This is our answer to a no-guardrails world where everything feels kind of insane,” Collins said. The Onion did not disclose the price it paid for Infowars and its assets, though it said in a tongue-in-cheek story that the site cost “less than a trillion dollars.”

The sale has not been finalized, however, and the bankruptcy judge in charge of the auction has paused the deal pending a hearing discussing the auction’s fairness.

If the Onion’s bid succeeds, the site said it plans to relaunch Infowars under its parent company, Global Tetrahedron, as a satire targeting the very type of conspiratorial personalities and grifters who used it to spread lies. The goal? To turn Jones’ once-dangerous misinformation empire into a parody of itself.

Jones was successfully sued by families of Sandy Hook shooting victims, who won a massive defamation judgment of $1.4 billion, but have yet to receive their settlement. Chris Mattei, an attorney representing the families, praised the deal as a “public service” that “will meaningfully hinder Jones’s ability to do more harm.”

Everytown for Gun Safety also supported the families during the acquisition process. As Everytown President John Feinblatt noted, “This was an opportunity for us to give The Onion the facts, the storytelling, the data and the research that’s at our fingertips. And for them to give us the creativity of how to turn all of that information into new messaging to a new audience.”

Misinformation is one of the hardest challenges we face as a society. But this could end up a brilliant and creative answer to the problem. And it’s a reminder that even in this wild, no-guardrails world, there are ways to fight back.

A race you should be watching: Virginia’s 2025 gubernatorial election

With the 2024 presidential election behind us, it’s easy to overlook upcoming off-year races. But Virginia’s 2025 gubernatorial election between Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears is shaping up to be a close fight with big consequences.

If elected, either candidate would make history: Both would be Virginia’s first female governor. And if Sears wins, she would be Virginia’s first woman of color to hold the office.

Spanberger, a former CIA operations officer, has years of experience in the intel community and a proven track record in Congress. She initially ran for office in 2018 to oppose the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, winning a tight race against Republican incumbent Dave Brat. Known for her moderate stances and bipartisan work, Spanberger has positioned herself as a strong advocate for health care, education and economic issues.

Sears, who served as the national chair for “Black Americans to Re-elect Donald Trump” in 2020, initially distanced herself from Trump after key Republican losses in the 2022 midterms. However, she endorsed him when he became the presumptive GOP nominee in 2024.

Current polls reflect a tight race, with Spanberger and Sears each receiving 39%. Although other candidates could enter the election before next year’s primary, these two lead as front-runners.

