What happens to Jan. 6 riot cases if Gaetz is confirmed as AG? Legal panel previews. November 17, 2024 / 06:26

Trump judge calls out possible ‘blanket’ pardons for Jan. 6 defendants

The federal judge’s remark about the president-elect’s pledge to grant clemency to Jan. 6 defendants shows the impact of Trump’s electoral victory on criminal cases beyond his own.

Nov. 20, 2024, 3:29 PM EST

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

