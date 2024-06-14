Opinion

Supreme Court strikes down ban on bump stocks, says they can’t be regulated as machine guns June 14, 2024 / 01:32

Supreme Court strikes down Trump-era bump stock ban

In dissent for the Democratic appointees, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote that the ruling "will have deadly consequences."

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

