Supreme Court strikes down Trump-era bump stock ban

Bump stocks don’t convert semiautomatic rifles into “machineguns,” the Supreme Court said in a 6-3 decision by Justice Clarence Thomas, a ruling that the dissent pointed out “puts bump stocks back in civilian hands.”

Bump stocks attach to semiautomatic rifles, enabling rapid fire. After the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas in 2017, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives under the Trump administration said that the devices meet the definition of a machine gun.

But the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that federal law excluded bump stocks from the definition. The Biden administration appealed to the justices, arguing that if the circuit ruling stands, then “its consequences are likely to reverberate nationwide,” deeming the issue one that’s “exceptionally important for federal law enforcement and public safety.”

Affirming the 5th Circuit, Thomas concluded for the majority that a semiautomatic rifle equipped with a bump stock “is not a ‘machinegun’ because it does not fire more than one shot ‘by a single function of the trigger.’”