Supreme Court rejects RFK Jr. appeal over Covid misinformation investigations

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his Children’s Health Defense group’s attempt to halt investigations of doctors in Washington state over potential Covid-19 misinformation.

Justice Elena Kagan previously denied the bid in November, after which Kennedy’s group and doctors asked Justice Clarence Thomas to review their application for an injunction pending appeal. Thomas referred the matter to the full court, which denied the application on Monday in the high court’s routine order list announcing action on pending matters.

The full rejection is unsurprising, given that Kagan saw it fit to deny relief on her own without referring the matter to her colleagues or requesting the other side of the litigation to weigh in. None of the justices noted any disagreement with the denial on Monday.

The denial comes as Kennedy’s public health views have been scrutinized in connection with Trump naming him for health secretary as his second presidential term is set to begin next week. NBC News reported that Kennedy is among the picks who have faced bipartisan Senate skepticism and that he doesn’t have a confirmation hearing scheduled yet.