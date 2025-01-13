Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

RFK, Jr.’s vaccine positions are ‘extremely unscientific’: Doctor December 17, 2024 / 04:10

Supreme Court rejects RFK Jr. appeal over Covid misinformation investigations

Justice Kagan previously rejected a bid to halt misinformation investigations of doctors. Now the full court has rejected the attempt.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post