Supreme Court rules against controversial Purdue Pharma bankruptcy

The Supreme Court has ruled on the multibillion-dollar bankruptcy plan for OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, ruling against the deal in a 5-4 decision, over a dissent by Justice Brett Kavanaugh that said it “is wrong on the law and devastating for more than 100,000 opioid victims and their families.”

It was a somewhat unusual split on the court, with Justice Neil Gorsuch writing the majority opinion, joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett and Ketanji Brown Jackson. Kavanaugh was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

The deal was controversial because it would release Sackler family members, who own the company, from future liability related to the opioid crisis, which was fueled in part by Purdue’s pharmaceutical drug-pushing. The Sacklers agreed to pay about $6 billion to settle claims without having to file for bankruptcy themselves. The justices had put the deal on hold to decide the case, which raised issues over whether bankruptcy law allows this sort of arrangement.

Gorsuch wrote for the majority that bankruptcy law doesn’t allow such a deal where, he noted, the Sacklers reached it “without securing the consent of those affected or placing anything approaching their total assets on the table for their creditors.”

