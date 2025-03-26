Supreme Court allows federal regulation of ‘ghost gun’ kits

The Supreme Court sided with the federal government’s effort to regulate so-called ghost gun kits for making untraceable weapons.

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the majority opinion for seven justices upholding federal regulation, over dissent from Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

During Joe Biden’s presidency, the federal government argued that its regulation complied with federal law and was necessary because the weapons were increasingly being used in crimes. Challengers to the regulation, including gun rights groups and companies, claimed the government action exceeded the authority of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The regulation didn’t seek to ban ghost guns but rather to regulate them like regular firearms, meaning that they need serial numbers, licensed dealers and background checks.