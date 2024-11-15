Ask Jordan: Could Justice Sotomayor be replaced before Trump takes office?

If both Sotomayor and the Senate Democrats were intent on replacing her, she should’ve stepped down at the end of this past term in July. Again, it’s technically not too late for that to happen, though in such a hypothetical scenario it would take a significant amount of political will from Democrats to push through a replacement before Trump takes office — the sort of political will (and in that case, hypocrisy) that led Senate Republicans to confirm Trump appointee Amy Coney Barrett in the fall of 2020 after Democratic-appointed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died.

With Republicans set to control the presidency for at least another four years, Democrats are rightly concerned about another Ginsburg scenario. Ginsburg, of course, was much older (87) than Sotomayor (70) is now, and a cancer survivor to boot. It’s a morbid calculation for either the justice or Democrats to ponder, but one that lifetime appointments to the nation’s highest court have created. If Sotomayor stays, and something happens over the next four years, the court’s 6-3 Republican supermajority could become an even more insurmountable 7-2.

