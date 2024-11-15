Ask Jordan: Could Justice Sotomayor be replaced before Trump takes office?

“If Justice Sotomayor resigns, could Biden get his pick through the confirmation process? Could Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans hold it up or would it get through because Democrats have the majority?”
— Deb Jennings, Walnut Creek, California
Hi Deb,
In theory, Justice Sonia Sotomayor could resign and be replaced by a Democratic nominee before President-elect Donald Trump takes office in late January. Democrats still have a slim Senate majority during what’s known as the “lame duck” period.
But a Sotomayor replacement seems unlikely to happen in the waning days of the Biden administration. For one thing, The Wall Street Journal reported that the justice herself has no plans to step down. Even if she wanted to, it’s far from certain that a replacement — much less a good replacement — would be confirmed, even though Democrats still hold power until the new Republican Senate majority takes over in January.