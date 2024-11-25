Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Trump’s second term could reshape the Supreme Court November 8, 2024 / 02:28

Sotomayor and Gorsuch team up to highlight compensation for police property destruction

The Obama and Trump appointees spotlighted the issue involving the Constitution's bar on uncompensated taking of private property for public use.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
Nov. 25, 2024, 4:53 PM EST

By

Jordan Rubin

Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post