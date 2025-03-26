Trump officials draw judge from deportation case in Signal chat lawsuit

The Trump administration this week invoked the “state secrets” privilege to try and keep U.S. District Judge James Boasberg from further investigating whether the government violated his orders on deportations. “The information sought by the Court is subject to the state secrets privilege because disclosure would pose reasonable danger to national security and foreign affairs,” officials argued in a court filing to Boasberg on Monday.

In technically unrelated news, The Atlantic that same day published a shocking report that the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, was accidentally added to a group chat with top members of President Donald Trump’s national security team, in which the officials discussed an impending military operation in Yemen earlier this month. “The world found out shortly before 2 p.m. eastern time on March 15 that the United States was bombing Houthi targets across Yemen. I, however, knew two hours before the first bombs exploded that the attack might be coming,” Goldberg wrote.

That evolving scandal — and the lack of consequences to date for the administration officials involved — emerges as the government asserts national security concerns to Boasberg in the ongoing litigation over Trump’s bid to summarily deport people under the Alien Enemies Act.

Of course, the group chat debacle — it occurred over the Signal messaging application that people use to try and keep conversations secret — is a separate matter from the deportation litigation.