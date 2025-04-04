Ask Jordan: Could Trump officials who used Signal be prosecuted?

“How can the national security team be held accountable for violating the Espionage Act without the Department of Justice?”

— Robin

Hi Robin,

The Eric Adams case was a good reminder that the Justice Department can’t be forced to prosecute anyone. Attorney General Pam Bondi has already indicated that the department she leads won’t criminally investigate Trump administration officials’ unsecured communications that tipped off a journalist on impending military strikes. And if there won’t be a federal investigation, then it stands to reason that there won’t be federal prosecutions.