RFK Jr. sees Covid-related appeal rejected by the Supreme Court

The former presidential candidate and current pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services wanted to stop officials in Washington state from investigating doctors over misinformation.

Nov. 21, 2024, 3:14 PM EST

By

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

