What Thomas Paine has to do with Nicolás Maduro

Welcome back, Deadline: Legal Newsletter readers. I wasn’t planning on mentioning Thomas Paine in back-to-back newsletters. But then the Nicolás Maduro case happened.

Last week, Paine surfaced in Chief Justice John Roberts’ year-end report, in which Roberts celebrated the nation’s founding charters that were inspired by the revolutionary figure. The “Common Sense” author’s relevance this week is also Supreme Court-related, even if the connection is a little less obvious.

The connection comes through a 1992 Supreme Court case that could surface in Maduro’s prosecution. The high court’s ruling addressed the forcible abduction of Dr. Humberto Álvarez-Machaín from Mexico. The Mexican citizen was charged in the U.S. with participating in the kidnapping and murder of U.S. drug enforcement agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena Salazar. He was accused of prolonging Camerena’s life to lengthen his torture and interrogation. In a 6-3 ruling led by then-Chief Justice William Rehnquist, the court said that even if the abduction was “shocking” and contrary to international law, that still wouldn’t stop Álvarez-Machaín from standing trial in the U.S.

The dissent, penned by the late Justice John Paul Stevens, argued that even if Álvarez-Machaín helped carry out “an especially brutal murder of an American law enforcement agent,” that wouldn’t justify “disregarding the Rule of Law that this Court has a duty to uphold.” Stevens quoted Paine’s warning that an “avidity to punish is always dangerous to liberty,” because it leads a country “to stretch, to misinterpret, and to misapply even the best of laws.” The justice closed his dissent with the revolutionary’s reminder: “‘He that would make his own liberty secure must guard even his enemy from oppression; for if he violates this duty he establishes a precedent that will reach to himself.’”