Why a judge told Martin Shkreli to hand over Wu-Tang Clan album copies

In connection with his federal securities fraud sentencing in 2018, so-called Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli forfeited to the government his one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album, “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin.” A cryptocurrency collective subsequently bought it but then sued Shkreli, claiming that the former pharmaceutical executive had improperly retained copies of the data and files at the time of the forfeiture and had released or intended to release them publicly.

While litigation continues over the unusual matter, a federal judge has given Shkreli, who left prison in 2022, until Friday to “sequester and turn over all of his copies, in any form, of the Album or its contents to defense counsel” and to file an affidavit swearing under penalty of perjury that he has done so and that he no longer possesses any copies, in any form, of the album or its contents. U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen’s preliminary injunction order on Monday further requires his counsel to file a letter by Friday certifying that they’ve taken possession of the album copies and contents.

The judge also ordered Shkreli to file, by Sept. 30, an inventory and account in the form of an affidavit, under penalty of perjury, that includes: the nature and volume of the copies of the album’s data and files that he retained; the names and contact information of anyone to whom he distributed the data and files; when and how he distributed them; and the amounts, source, date and nature of any financial benefits he received from his distribution or playing of the album or its contents.