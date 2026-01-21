In Federal Reserve case, Trump meets a power that SCOTUS might not give him

Back in May, the Supreme Court went out of its way to make clear that it wants to protect the Federal Reserve’s independence, at least to a greater degree than it has been protecting other federal agencies. While green-lighting President Donald Trump’s power to fire labor board members without cause, the high court’s majority said it wasn’t ruling on protections for the central bank’s Board of Governors, even though the Fed wasn’t at issue in the labor appeal.

In a blunt dissent for the court’s Democratic appointees, Justice Elena Kagan homed in on what she called the majority’s “out of the blue” Fed carve-out, suggesting that the Republican appointees were attempting to “reassure the markets.”

And that was before this month’s revelation that the Trump Justice Department was investigating Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, over what Powell called pretextual reasons that he said were really about the Fed setting interest rates differently than Trump wants.

It’s against that backdrop that the justices will hear oral arguments Wednesday in Trump v. Cook, over the president’s bid to remove Lisa Cook from the Fed’s Board of Governors. While Powell isn’t directly at issue in the appeal, it’s hard to see how his investigation will help an administration that was already fighting a relatively uphill battle on this issue with the justices. Powell reportedly will attend the hearing.