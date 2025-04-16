Judge blasts ‘fallacy’ of Trump administration’s Abrego Garcia ‘facilitation’ word games

The Trump administration argued that its court-ordered duty to “facilitate” Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s U.S. return is limited to removing any “domestic obstacles” to that return. But the federal judge presiding over the case called that a “fallacy.”

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis gave two reasons for her conclusion in an order following Tuesday’s hearing over the government’s efforts (or lack thereof) to remedy its illegal deportation of Abrego Garcia to El Salvador, a country to which a different judge previously ruled he couldn’t be sent. The Trump administration not only sent him and others to that country without due process but specifically to a notorious prison there.

First, Xinis wrote, the federal government has taken more expansive facilitation efforts in the past. In a lengthy footnote (on Page 5 of her order), the Obama appointee cited several examples of the government taking international action, including bringing someone back from Haiti “with assistance from the United States Marshal Service, which manned the Government airplane that flew to Haiti to retrieve” them.

Xinis’ second and more fundamental point was that officials apparently have done “nothing” to aid in Abrego Garcia’s release as ordered by the Supreme Court last week, which said the government had to “ensure that his case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador.” The judge said the administration’s “attempt to skirt this issue by redefining ‘facilitate’ runs contrary to law and logic.”

So, what happens next in the case?

The context of Xinis’ order was her granting Abrego Garcia’s request for expedited “discovery,” referring to the process of gathering information in litigation. The judge said she’s pushing that process forward on a speedier-than-usual basis “to ascertain what, if anything” the government has done to (quoting the Supreme Court’s order) “facilitate Abrego Garcia’s release from custody in El Salvador and to ensure that his case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador.”

The judge also said she’s considering whether to hold government officials in contempt.