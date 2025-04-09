Opinion

How the Supreme Court ruling affects Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s return to the U.S. April 8, 2025 / 04:18

Wrongly deported man’s lawyers call out Trump DOJ’s ‘extreme step’ in Supreme Court litigation

The federal government “takes the extreme step of disavowing its own lawyer’s statements,” Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s lawyers wrote.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

