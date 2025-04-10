Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

‘Very shocking… my kids are hurt’: Wife of man wrongfully deported by Trump speaks out April 9, 2025 / 06:14

Why an alleged MS-13 leader made an ‘unusual’ request to delay dropping his criminal case

The man’s lawyer wrote that he was “keenly aware of the unusual nature of this motion. But these are unusual times.”

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post