Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

BREAKING: Trump plans to sue DOJ over Mar-a-Lago search August 12, 2024 / 01:44

5th Circuit says ‘geofence’ warrants violate the Fourth Amendment

The appeals court reached a different conclusion than the 4th Circuit, raising the possibility of a Supreme Court resolution to the crucial issue.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
Aug. 13, 2024, 1:44 PM EDT

By

Jordan Rubin

Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post