Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Chief Justice John Roberts draws a red line over Trump’s attacks and threats over federal judges March 18, 2025 / 12:20

Musk flubs impeachment math in railing against judges who rule against Trump

“We need 60 senators to impeach the judges,” the Trump adviser and tech billionaire incorrectly wrote on his social media platform.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post