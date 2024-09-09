Opinion

House demolished where four Idaho students were murdered December 28, 2023 / 01:53

Why a judge moved the location of Bryan Kohberger’s Idaho murder trial

A judge cited greater possible prejudice against the defense in close-knit Latah County, plus other Idaho courthouses having more resources to handle the case.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

