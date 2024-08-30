Opinion

Adnan Syed conviction reinstated just months after he was freed March 28, 2023 / 01:58

What’s next in Adnan Syed’s case after court keeps convictions intact for Hae Min Lee’s murder

Citing violation of Lee's brother’s victim rights in connection with proceedings that tossed the case, a divided Maryland top court ordered a do-over.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney's Office in Manhattan and is the author of "Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs.

