Trump’s deportation win at the Supreme Court may have been only temporary

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court said that people fighting deportation under the Alien Enemies Act needed to file a different type of lawsuit than they had and in different places than they had. Now, lawyers have done just that — and secured temporary relief in New York and Texas.

The latter case is notable not only because it’s being handled by a Trump-appointed judge — as the administration rails against jurists who rule against it — but also because the judge based his ruling partly on the government’s stance in another pending high-profile case.

“Furthermore, if the United States erroneously removed an individual to another country based on the [Alien Enemies Act] Proclamation, a substantial likelihood exists that the individual could not be returned to the United States,” U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez wrote Wednesday in explaining his temporary restraining order. The Texas judge cited the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, in which the government admits it wrongly sent him to El Salvador even as it is fighting against securing his return at the Supreme Court.

Rodriguez noted that the government in the Abrego Garcia case argued that the court lacked jurisdiction to make the executive branch return an erroneously removed person.