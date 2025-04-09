Opinion

‘Absurd’: SCOTUS pauses order requiring Trump admin. to return MD man from El Salvador mega-prison April 7, 2025 / 05:37

Trump’s deportation win at the Supreme Court may have been only temporary

In Alien Enemies Act litigation, a Trump-appointed judge cited the government’s position in the case of a wrongly deported man.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

