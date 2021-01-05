Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Sen. Chris Van Hollen: ‘At the end of the day, the results will not change’ /

MS NOW Highlights (Best of MS NOW)

‘Absolutely extraordinary:’ Buttigieg on Trump’s Indiana redistricting flop

All In with Chris Hayes

‘Absolutely extraordinary:’ Buttigieg on Trump’s Indiana redistricting flop

Barron Trump’s ties to accused sex trafficker Andrew Tate exposed in NYT report

All In with Chris Hayes

Barron Trump’s ties to accused sex trafficker Andrew Tate exposed in NYT report

BREAKING: Indiana Republican speaks out after rejecting Trump’s gerrymander

The Weeknight

BREAKING: Indiana Republican speaks out after rejecting Trump’s gerrymander

Trump busted for going ‘full George W. Bush’: War on ‘narco-terror’ draws backlash

The Beat with Ari Melber

Trump busted for going ‘full George W. Bush’: War on ‘narco-terror’ draws backlash

‘Unbelievable’: Nicolle reacts to Kristi Noem’s response when confronted over deporting veterans

Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

‘Unbelievable’: Nicolle reacts to Kristi Noem’s response when confronted over deporting veterans

Lawrence: Trump tries Epstein-style cover-up of second boat strike video

The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell

Lawrence: Trump tries Epstein-style cover-up of second boat strike video