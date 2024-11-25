Trump’s team yet to agree on moving ahead with FBI checks for Cabinet picks /

Hegseth tries to distance himself from boat strike 11:22

Costco demands full tariff refund in new lawsuit against Trump admin. 07:39

Lawrence: Hegseth’s story on boat strike hinges on a new ‘fog of war’ lie 11:45

Democrats make major gains in deep red district in Tennessee special election 12:06

Sen. Schiff: Venezuela strikes could amount to war crimes 04:58

Trump’s struggles to stay awake adds to growing questions about his fading health 06:57

Hegseth dances beside sleepy Trump to avoid accountability for boat strike amid war crimes talk 10:45

Behn stays energized as votes are counted in close Tennessee race 02:28

‘He wanted me killed’: Kelly rips Trump, Hegseth threats as boat strike scandal widens 08:28