Death toll rises after Russian missile strikes Ukrainian military training facility /

Rep. Sherrill: GOP needs leadership that will ‘put the country and our values before the far-right’ 05:10

A look back at 17 extraordinary years of Andrea Mitchell Reports 06:44

Andrea Mitchell reflects on her time in the anchor chair after 17 years 06:40

‘Human consequences can’t be overstated’: Samantha Power on Trump admin gutting USAID 11:42

‘Human consequences can’t be overstated’: Samantha Power on Trump admin gutting USAID 11:42

‘Axis of evil has to be stopped’: Ukrainian Amb. to U.S. on Russia’s war 06:35

Pelosi talks Trump admin changes, USAID overhaul and future of Democratic Party 11:35

‘Beyond any words’: Former hostage Aviva Siegel gives first interview after husband is freed 07:27

Trump’s Gaza announcement is a ‘dangerous distraction’: Sen. Coons 07:22