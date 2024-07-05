Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

‘Let’s do another’: Trump challenges Biden to debate with ‘no holds barred’ /

MS NOW Highlights (Best of MS NOW)

AG Bondi confirms FBI executed search warrant at WaPo reporter’s home

Ana Cabrera Reports

AG Bondi confirms FBI executed search warrant at WaPo reporter’s home

Lawrence: After Trump’s lies about Renee Good shooting, exodus at DOJ over botched investigation

The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell

Lawrence: After Trump’s lies about Renee Good shooting, exodus at DOJ over botched investigation

No one is buying Trump’s ICE shooting narrative and videos of ICE abuses are making it worse

The Briefing with Jen Psaki

No one is buying Trump’s ICE shooting narrative and videos of ICE abuses are making it worse

‘Trump boom’: the President promotes his economy, despite affordability concerns

11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle

‘Trump boom’: the President promotes his economy, despite affordability concerns

Trump admin. calls to shut down ICE shooting probe are ‘deeply disturbing,’ MN A.G. Ellison says

The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell

Trump admin. calls to shut down ICE shooting probe are ‘deeply disturbing,’ MN A.G. Ellison says

‘Stunning’: Trump’s DOJ won’t investigate ICE shooting, prompting outrage and resignations 

The Briefing with Jen Psaki

‘Stunning’: Trump’s DOJ won’t investigate ICE shooting, prompting outrage and resignations 